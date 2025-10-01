Details of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Divorce Filing and Custody Agreement Revealed

It seems Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce will be quick, because they’ve already worked out a settlement that includes custody and finances. The details of the agreement were made prior to Kidman filing official divorce documents.

TMZ reports Kidman cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. The pair were married for 19 years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Urban reportedly moved out of their shared home in June and has been renting a home in Nashville. Per Kidman sources, the Oscar winner wanted to work on saving the marriage, but Urban wanted out.

The former pair shares two daughters together. Kidman will get primary and residential custody, with her having the children 306 days out of the year, and Urban getting the remaining 59. All major decisions involving their kids, including education and health care, will be made jointly.

Both waived any right to spousal support and child support. But, there is a clause which states Urban has prepaid “child support obligations.” They will each retain their own assets, which TMZ hints to them having a prenup. The document was signed by two notaries. Urban’s notary signed on August 29, 2025, and the other for Kidman is dated September 6, 2025.

Their split is described as gradual for those who know them best. Both have been busy, with Kidman’s acting career in full gear and Urban constantly on the road.

Some sources say Kidman feels blindsided and hurt by the divorce as Urban has reportedly moved on with someone else. Urban’s side says he initiated the split.

It’s unclear when he reportedly began dating another woman, as some say it could have been after they split in June. Other sources told Daily Mail that Kidman’s career revival contributed to their split. “Keith never sees Nicole, either she is filming or he is on tour. There was a lot of love between the two and they might not divorce. They’ve been together for decades so there is a world which they can reconcile, but the way their pairing is now, they are not a couple.”