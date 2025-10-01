Keith Urban Changed Nicole Kidman-Inspired Lyric in Recent Performance

Keith Urban’s telling lyric change is raising eyebrows after news broke that he and Nicole Kidman had split following 19 years of marriage.

Ahead of Tuesday’s news that the Oscar-winning actress had filed for divorce from Urban, the country singer’s performance of “The Fighter” went viral on social media after fans noticed he had tweaked the song he previously shared was inspired by his wife.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the song typically goes, “When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter,” Urban changed it to a reference to his utility player, Maggie Baugh. “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player,” he sang in videos shared to social media Saturday.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Back in 2017, Urban revealed that “The Fighter” was about the early days of his relationship with Kidman. “It was a very quick song to write because I literally just thought about Nic and I, and our relationship at the beginning and some of the things that we’d said,” he said at the time. “And they all went into that song.”

Two days later, news broke that Urban and Kidman had separated back in June. The Big Little Lies actress then officially filed for divorce on Tuesday, as per TMZ. The outlet reported at the same time that the former couple’s “inner circle” believed Urban has already moved on romantically and has been dating a new woman.

One source told TMZ that “all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it.” Another source added, “It’s all over Nashville.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

Monday, a source told PEOPLE that it “really hasn’t been a secret” that the “Somebody Like You” singer and Babygirl actress have “been living separately for a while now,” adding that people close to Urban “felt like the split was kind of inevitable.”

Kidman and Urban married in 2006 and are parents to daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. The pair were last seen together publicly in June at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup match between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis in Nashville, Tenn.

Two days later, the pair celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with a romantic Instagram post from Kidman. “Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban,” The Perfect Couple star wrote at the time.



