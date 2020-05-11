Katy Perry Shares Video of Unborn Daughter Giving the Middle Finger From the Womb in Hilarious Ultrasound Video

✖

Katy Perry is getting some serious sass from her unborn baby! The singer shared a hilarious ultrasound video in which her daughter appears to flip her off in utero on Instagram Monday after embracing her first year as a mom in a special Disney/Mother's Day-themed episode of American Idol.

"When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it," Perry captioned the video, in which the fetus appears to extend her middle finger at the ultrasound. The American Idol judge also added the hashtag "Happy Mother's Day to Me" and a concerned face emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 11, 2020 at 1:30am PDT

The "Never Worn White" singer gave a pregnancy update during Sunday's special episode of Idol, after she gave a special performance of "Baby Love" as Dumbo's mom, Mrs. Jumbo, on the second volume of ABC's Disney Family Singalong. "I don't know what it is to be a mother, although I’ve always felt very motherly to my friends and my fans, but I know I’m about to step into the next level," Perry told American Idol host Ryan Seacrest and fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, all of whom called into the show from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I even have a bump. She’s kicking too. She kicks when the performances are good. So just let them be good but not too good because it’s painful!"

Perry has been having an unusual pregnancy since announcing that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child, a little girl, in March. Bloom is also father to 9-year-old son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr. Staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Perry admitted in a recent Facebook Live that she was allowing herself to "feel all the feelings" to a follower who was disappointed about their own cancelled wedding.

"I know not everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower, but I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to do any of that. I'm just taking it one day at a time. But I'll be grateful. I mean, I'm grateful now, but there's a lot going on," Perry said of having to postpone or give up some of the baby events she had originally planned. "Some days, you know, you lose perspective. Like, I was showering, and I was like, 'Gotta be grateful, gotta be grateful, no matter what you're going through you gotta be grateful. I know that there's probably a lot of people going through a lot of intense things right now."

The mother-to-be has been relying on music heavily. "When I'm really depressed, I put on Bob Marley, because it's just such a cool vibe and so effortlessly positive," Perry said. "So I just turn it up super loud in the house and for some reason that makes me feel good."