Katy Perry Reveals If She'll Have a Baby Shower Amid Pregnancy in Quarantine

Katy Perry is opening up about how she's staying positive while pregnant amid the coronavirus pandemic. The American Idol judge, who turned heads in a cheeky toilet paper costume during Sunday's remotely-filmed episode of the ABC singing competition, got candid with her followers in a Facebook Live ahead of time about her mindset while expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

When one follower confided she was struggling to stay positive with a wedding planned for June, Perry advised her, "It's OK to feel all the feelings," saying she was right there with her as she has "had to reschedule many plans," amid the pandemic. Perry and Bloom were originally planning a wedding in Japan for the summer, but postponed their celebration to 2021 at the start of the virus' spread.

"I know not everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower, but I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to do any of that. I'm just taking it one day at a time. But I'll be grateful. I mean, I'm grateful now, but there's a lot going on," Perry said of having to postpone or give up some of the events she had originally planned. "Some days, you know, you lose perspective. Like, I was showering, and I was like, 'Gotta be grateful, gotta be grateful, no matter what you're going through you gotta be grateful. I know that there's probably a lot of people going through a lot of intense things right now."

Music has been one way of keeping positive. "When I'm really depressed, I put on Bob Marley, because it's just such a cool vibe and so effortlessly positive," Perry said. "So I just turn it up super loud in the house and for some reason that makes me feel good."

News broke in March that Perry and Bloom's wedding would be postponed to the following year amid the coronavirus' spread. "The wedding is definitely postponed. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant. She thought it would be funny and cute to be in her wedding dress with a baby bump," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "All her friends were joking that it was so her luck because they’ve been totally ready to start a family for a while now."

"It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant," the source added. "They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus."