Katy Perry Shows off Growing Baby Bump on 'American Idol' and Says Daughter Has Been Kicking

✖

Katy Perry's unborn daughter is feeling the music! The singer, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, showed off her baby bump during Sunday's Disney/Mother's Day-themed episode of American Idol, offering fans an update on her pregnancy.

"I don't know what it is to be a mother, although I’ve always felt very motherly to my friends and my fans, but I know I’m about to step into the next level," Perry told American Idol host Ryan Seacrest and fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, all of whom called into the show from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I even have a bump. She’s kicking too. She kicks when the performances are good. So just let them be good but not too good because it’s painful!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 10, 2020 at 2:05pm PDT

Perry also gave a special performance of "Baby Love" as Dumbo's mom, Mrs. Jumbo, on the second volume of ABC's Disney Family Singalong Sunday, telling her Idol fans the elephant costume felt very fitting for the Mother's Day episode in a Facebook Live ahead of the night's performances. "I'm feeling a little large and in charge being very pregnant," she admitted.

Perry announced in March she was pregnant, revealing her pregnant belly in the final shot of her music video for "Never Worn White," revealing on social media the following month that she and the Lord of the Rings actor would be having a little girl. Bloom is also father to 9-year-old son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr.

Last month, Perry told Extra she was "doing very well, all things considered" being pregnant amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "There's a lot to think of … I'm grateful that I'm not giving birth tomorrow. It's a one-day-at-a-time situation, always being open to the unknown and exploring options," the "Never Really Over" singer said.

"Even though I can get highly annoyed by being quarantined with my family in close quarters — I'm used to jet-setting around and being really busy — now I feel we've laid a new foundation within our family, [that] there's a bond that's even stronger," she continued. She later added on the bright side, "We have some horrible days where I want to cry, but I believe when we look back at this, for myself, it will be this beautiful bond that we created."