Katy Perry Shows off Baby Bump While Posing in Adorable Easter Bunny Costume

Katy Perry showed off her cute baby bump while rocking a bunny outfit to celebrate Easter. The singer took to Instagram to tell her fans she was going to be going live just ahead of another episode of America Idol to answer any questions fans may have since things have been different with filming their show since the coronavirus outbreak. “Somebunny [bunny emoji] is going to be live on FACEBOOK with you right before Idol starts tonight at 7:45p ET to have a little Q&A about any of your #AmericanIdol questions,” she captioned the photo.

One of the questions asked was, “What’s going on with the show since we’re all still in quarantine?” The soon-to-be mom responded with, “Well, I think that we’re all gonna have to be very creative. I know that we’re going to get really creative and you’ll just have to be tuning into that creativity that we are probably going to create from our individual homes. We’ll see how this goes.”

She also addressed what it’s been like in quarantine with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, saying, “It’s up and down. I’m sure like everyone else. Just think of the thins to be grateful for and that puts your mind in a good place. I love you. I miss you guys. It’s a crazy time. This is a weird and wild time and I’m sure a lot of you are going through a lot of emotions. I’m in the same club… I wish I had some answers.” American Idol announced they would be suspending production due to the pandemic, along with several other film and tv shows. The remaining contestants were asked to head home to their families as production will continue to work remotely and “will continue to evaluate things on a week-to-week basis.”

Perry announced at the beginning of March that she and Bloom were expecting their first child together. She did so in her new music video for “Never Worn White.” The couple have been transparent about wanting to have children sooner rather than later ever since their engagement on Valentine’s Day 2019. Bloom is already the father to 9-year-old Flynn from his previous marriage to Victoria Secret model Miranda Kerr. Since her exciting announcement, she’s been showing off her growing bump to fans via social media keeping them as updated as possible while on her new journey.