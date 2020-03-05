Katy Perry Announces Pregnancy in New Music Video and Fans Flip on Social Media

Katy Perry is pregnant and KatyCats everywhere are officially freaking out! The singer dropped the big baby news in the music video for her new single, "Never Worn White," revealing she and fiancé Orlando Bloom will soon be parents to a little bundle of joy of their own!

The American Idol judge and her husband-to-be have been open about wanting children sooner rather than later ever since their engagement on Valentine's Day 2019. Bloom is already a father to a 9-year-old son Flynn from his marriage to Miranda Kerr, but this will be Perry's first baby.

For the full pregnancy announcement, as well as all the wild fan reactions to the "Firework" singer's big baby news, keep scrolling!