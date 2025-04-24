Katy Perry Seemingly Reacts to Space Flight Backlash

Katy Perry is brushing off criticism of her 11-minute trip to space.

Just over a week after the “E.T.” singer was part of a six-member, all-female crew that blasted off with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, Perry seemingly responded to the backlash she’s since received for the spaceflight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the pop star’s space-inspired concert in Mexico City on Wednesday, Perry asked the audience, “Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?” She then pulled two fans up on stage who were dressed in blue spacesuits, telling the audience, “I want these gentlemen to come on stage because they are dressed like my most current timeline.”

Katy Perry attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Perry was part of the April 14 New Shepard launch alongside journalist Gayle King, Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn, which received mixed responses from the public.

As Emily Ratajkowski said in an April 15 TikTok, while an all-female crew “optically looks like progress” for women in science, a male billionaire “deciding to take his fiancée and a few other famous women to space for space tourism is not progress.”

“Instead, this just speaks to the fact that we are absolutely living in an oligarchy,” she continued, “where there is a very small group of people who are interested in going to space for the sake of getting a new lease on life, while the rest of the population—most people on planet Earth—are worried about paying rent or having dinner for their kids.”

Olivia Munn likewise called the spaceflight “gluttonous” during an April 3 appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends. “I know this is probably obnoxious,” she said at the time, “but like it’s so much money to go to space, and there’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs.” The actress questioned, “What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous.”

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket carrying astronauts Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Kerianne Flynn, Gayle King, Katy Perry, and Lauren Sánchez, lifts off from Launch Site One north of Van Horn, Texas on April 14, 2025. Blue Origin’s Mission NS-31 is the first all-female astronaut crew since 1963. (Photo by Justin Hamel/Getty Images)

Perry, however, told Elle ahead of her flight that space travel had long been a passion of hers. “I have wanted to go to space for almost 20 years. I was investigating all of the possible commercial options,” she said. “Even when Blue Origin was first talking about commercial travel to space, I was like, ‘Sign me up! I’m first in line.’”

She added, “Space is going to finally be glam. Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that. We are going to put the ‘ass’ in astronaut.”