Luke Bryan Pokes Fun at Katy Perry’s Space Trip After Seeing Her Reaction

Luke Bryan couldn’t help but give his former American Idol co-star Katy Perry a bit of a hard time after her Blue Origin spaceflight.

The country star revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that he had tuned into a livestream of Monday’s launch, which took Perry and five other women on an 11-minute space voyage.

“It roped me in because when you have a friend — I mean, let’s face it — it could blow up,” Bryan told host Jimmy Kimmel. “So I wanted it to not do that.”

Perry may have had Bryan’s support from afar, but the “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” singer had to laugh at her comments about feeling “super connected to love” after her return to earth. “I think this experience has shown me you never know how much love is inside of you,” the “Roar” singer told reporters after her journey. “Like, how much love you have to give.”

Both Kimmel and Bryan looked confused after they played the clip of Perry’s comments, with Kimmel asking, “I mean, what do you think went on in that thing? I mean, it was only 10 minutes!” Bryan joked, “Was there a pre-flight meal? Did [Jeff Bezos] serve mushrooms on it? Like, I really want to go to space now!”

He added, “It must’ve been quite the euphoric ride through the cosmos, Katy. Maybe she’ll debrief me on those emotions.”

Bryan and Perry starred as American Idol judges for seven seasons together from 2018 until 2024. Perry then exited the ABC singing competition and was replaced by American Idol winner Carrie Underwood for the ongoing season.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket carrying astronauts Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Kerianne Flynn, Gayle King, Katy Perry, and Lauren Sánchez, lifts off from Launch Site One north of Van Horn, Texas on April 14, 2025. Blue Origin’s Mission NS-31 is the first all-female astronaut crew since 1963. (Photo by Justin Hamel/Getty Images)

Asked by Kimmel if he would follow in Perry’s footprints and travel to space, Bryan answered, “I probably would do it just because — I mean, you gotta take that chance.” The “One Margarita” musician then admitted it would be “a delicate negotiation” with his family that would likely end with “a resounding no” on their part.

Joining Perry on the all-female crew Monday were journalist Gayle King, Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, astronaut and bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.