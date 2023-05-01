Katie Holmes 'Deeply Concerned' About Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx's ex-girlfriend, has been "deeply concerned" about the actor since he was hospitalized. Sources say the actress, who dated the Collateral star intermittently for nearly six years, was shocked by the news of Foxx's serious health crisis, RadarOnline.com reported. According to a source, Holmes and Foxx have remained on good terms since their amicable split. "They spent a lot of time together, and she'll always care about him," an insider told Radar. Despite splitting in May 2019, reports of the breakup only emerged when Foxx was spotted clubbing with a mystery woman months later. Foxx and Holmes reportedly tried hard to maintain a relationship. According to an insider prior to the breakup, "When they can spend time together, they do. When they're busy and they can't, they don't. They are two adults who enjoy each other's company and have for a long time." Another source told the outlet, "Katie and Jamie see each other as frequently as they can. They have known each other for years, and both turned out to be great parents, so they also have that in common. They are dedicated to their careers. Plus they give each other space."

Foxx checked into a hospital in Atlanta on April 11 after suffering a significant medical crisis. Previously, he had been shooting the film Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. "Jamie suffered a serious medical episode and needed immediate attention," the source told Radar. "It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived — he is very lucky to be alive!" "He's very lucky he got the treatment he did," added an insider. In a post on April 12, Jamie's daughter Corrine, 29, announced on social media, "Luckily due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery." Foxx, 55, was revealed to be "awake" and "alert" after the troubling incident earlier this week.

PEOPLE reports that he has been steadily improving during the course of his recovery following the "medical complication" he suffered in Georgia. After his medical incident, filming for the movie resumed with a stunt double and a photo double standing in for him. He last appeared on set for filming April 10. Back in Action appeared to face multiple production issues well before Foxx was hospitalized. The actor's medical incident did not occur on the Atlanta set of the film, and no emergency vehicles transported him to the hospital, PEOPLE confirmed. A source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that Foxx is "healing" and "feels the love from everyone."