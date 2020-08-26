Kathy Griffin Stirs Social Media With Tweet About Melania Trump During RNC: 'F— This B—'
First Lady Melania Trump's speech during night two of the Republican National Convention drew plenty of critics, including comedian Kathy Griffin. As the first lady delivered her address, Griffin delivered outrage in the form of a profanity-laced tweet.
Seriously, fuck this bitch.— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 26, 2020
Trump, in an unprecedented move, delivered her speech from the White House Rose Garden, on which she just completed renovations. During her address, she highlighted the successes of her Be Best campaign while also addressing the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing protests against police brutality and racial injustices and biases, which began with renewed ferocity over the weekend following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Her speech prompted a flurry of reactions, including controversial tweets from Bette Midler.
Although Griffin has long rallied against the Trump administration, including that notorious image of her holding up a fake bloodied head of President Donald Trump, her Tuesday evening tweet sparked fierce outrage. The backlash was so intense that Griffin’s name even began to trend. Scroll down to see how people are reacting.
I cannot understand how such blatant hypocrisy doesn’t make their heads explode. People like Bette Midler and Kathy Griffin expend enormous energy calling Trump and his supporters racists and bigots, then mock the First Lady, who speaks 5 languages, because she has an accent? pic.twitter.com/rQWCvMIAeS— Dr. Dina McMillan (@drdina1) August 26, 2020
prevnext
Triggered— Free2bme (@icit21) August 26, 2020
Nice Kathy, real roll model.— CLayer (@CLayer31231847) August 26, 2020
prevnext
The Trump family lives rent free in Kathy Griffins head. https://t.co/m0YRWwZf9M— Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) August 26, 2020
Oh kathy what a kind and enlightened women you have become. Thank you for being an example to never follow.— Jessica Lubien (@LubienJessica) August 26, 2020
prevnext
Classless— VersaillesDzine (@VersaillesDZine) August 26, 2020
Wasn't Kathy Griffin cancelled a few years ago? Is there such thing as a recancel culture?— Susan Raborn (@winslowlady) August 26, 2020
prevnext
What a message of inclusion and tolerance.— Joshua Hoggard (@joshuahoggard) August 26, 2020
You seem happy https://t.co/yj1i3DlYp9— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 26, 2020
prevnext
i can’t imagine living a life so completely void of joy. https://t.co/PTu0RoG8BH— tacos y alegría (@MunkyFeet) August 26, 2020
She has more class in her toe than you will ever have. Go to bed.— Lisa D (@lisabenj) August 26, 2020
prevnext
Ur so fucking jealous and it shows 😂 bless ur heart— RaptorATL (@atl_raptor) August 26, 2020
Seriously, what happened to you. Why are you so bitter and angry? https://t.co/muKR2hWq7y— Connie Austin (@ConnieBAustin) August 26, 2020
prev
stay classy... oops wait my bad far too late.— Floplag (@floplag) August 26, 2020