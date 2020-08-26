Kathy Griffin Stirs Social Media With Tweet About Melania Trump During RNC: 'F— This B—'

First Lady Melania Trump's speech during night two of the Republican National Convention drew plenty of critics, including comedian Kathy Griffin. As the first lady delivered her address, Griffin delivered outrage in the form of a profanity-laced tweet.

Seriously, fuck this bitch. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 26, 2020

Trump, in an unprecedented move, delivered her speech from the White House Rose Garden, on which she just completed renovations. During her address, she highlighted the successes of her Be Best campaign while also addressing the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing protests against police brutality and racial injustices and biases, which began with renewed ferocity over the weekend following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Her speech prompted a flurry of reactions, including controversial tweets from Bette Midler.

Although Griffin has long rallied against the Trump administration, including that notorious image of her holding up a fake bloodied head of President Donald Trump, her Tuesday evening tweet sparked fierce outrage. The backlash was so intense that Griffin’s name even began to trend. Scroll down to see how people are reacting.