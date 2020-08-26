Bette Midler Slammed for Mocking Melania Trump's Accent During RNC Speech

Bette Midler is no stranger to speaking out against the Trump administration, but her most recent comments amid the Republican National Convention are earning her some backlash. On Tuesday, as the RNC entered its second night, Midler took to Twitter to mock First Lady Melania Trump's accent as she made her address from the Rose Garden, remarks that some felt crossed a line.

#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

During her speech, the first of this year's RNC speeches to be held in front of a crowd, the first lady offered a more humble tone than what had been heard on night one, addressing the multiple crises occurring in the country. Speaking on the coronavirus pandemic, Trump expressed her gratitude to those working on the front lines and said, "my deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering." She also referenced the social unrest sparked by the police killings of Black Americans, urging "people to come together in a civil manner so we can work and live up to our standard American ideals."

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Although the first lady’s remarks didn’t win over everyone, many felt that Midler's tweets went too far, dubbing them xenophobic. Trump was born and raised in Yugoslavia before coming to the U.S., with her first language being Slovenian. The Hill reports that she is also able to speak four other languages, including English, French, German and Italian. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.