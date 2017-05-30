The Internet Is Livid With Kathy Griffin Over Graphic Donald Trump Beheading Photo

Kathy Griffin’s latest photoshoot shows her holding the decapitated head of President Donald Trump. The gory image surfaced online on Tuesday and the Internet is not happy with the 56-year-old comedienne.

Warning: this article contains graphic content.

In the shocking photo, which was obtained by TMZ, Kathy Griffin stares at the camera with a blank expression on her face as she holds a fake model of Donald Trump’s head that is covered in blood.

The snap was taken during a session with photographer Tyler Shields, who is known for his controversial pictures.

Before the photo shoot, Griffin and Shields joked that they may have to move to Mexico because of the outrage that would be caused by the grisly image.

“Can you go to jail for making an artistic statement?? Asking for a friend… @kathygriffin,” Shields tweeted.

Can you go to jail for making an artistic statement??? Asking for a friend… @kathygriffin — Tyler Shields (@tylershields) May 27, 2017

Shields also tweeted a link to a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot. The clip was originally published on YouTube, however, the video has been removed. No word yet as to whether Shields removed the video or if YouTube did.

In the video, Griffin says: “This is fake blood, just so you know. I won’t give away what we’re doing, but Tyler and I are not afraid to do the images that make noise. He also lights me to the point where I look about 15. First I’m an artist, but really it’s good lighting.”

Griffin then joked: “We’re going to prison – federal prison. Call your dad, apologize.”

Since the photo surfaced on the Internet, social media has been flooded with responses to Kathy Griffin’s picture. Check out some of the most heated Twitter responses below:

@TMZ Not funny at all @kathygriffin This photo show how low you will go to try to stay relevant. This is sick and offensive on so many levels! 😡 — 💁🌸Elizabeth🍹💕🏖 (@Dill_Bryces_Mom) May 30, 2017

@TMZ Gone to far! She needs to know & understand the concept of a joke. — Donna Henthorn (@dlhentho) May 30, 2017

@TMZ Great non volient message from the peaceful liberals NOT — Roy B (@Roy1911_45) May 30, 2017

@TMZ She is one disgusting human being! I hope she is shunned forever…… — Lucas Day (@Lukelakers) May 30, 2017

