RNC 2020: Melania Trump Caps off Night 2, and Social Media Erupts
The Republican National Convention continued on Tuesday night with First Lady Melania Trump taking to the stage. Naturally, Trump's speech largely focused on her support of her husband, President Donald Trump, as he seeks a second term in office. Of course, those who watched her speech didn't waste any time in sharing their thoughts about what she had to say.
Trump's appearance at the RNC comes four years after she appeared at the event and found herself in the midst of controversy because of her speech. As CNN noted, the First Lady gave a speech that was written by Meredith McIver, a woman who worked for the Trump Organization in New York and who was an occasional ghostwriter for some of the president's books. Shortly after she issued her remarks, many noted that the speech seemingly plagiarized one given by former First Lady Michelle Obama in 2008 at the Democratic National Convention. The Trump campaign later acknowledged that some passages were lifted from Obama's speech, which they claimed was an innocent mistake.
Trump went with a more personal approach with her remarks on Tuesday, as she reflected upon the last three and a half years of her husband's presidency. Based on the responses amongst those on social media, those on both sides of the aisle had a ton to say about her speech.
A Hopeful Note
Melania’s speech is literally the only speech in the last two days that seemed hopeful. #RNCConvention2020 #RNC2020— Americans for Hope (@americans4hope) August 26, 2020
Confused
So Melania is talking about the pandemic while nobody is masked or social distancing in the crowd #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/kxVoTqcLte— Lauren Rinaldi 🌸 (@LRinaldiArt) August 26, 2020
Giving Her Credit
Credit to Melania Trump for being the first - and only person - in the #RNC2020 to show sympathy and sorrow to those who have lost loved ones due to #COVID19 - (#GOP learn from this example). I’m still voting for #JoeBiden #RNCConvention2020— Zezé (@costarumba) August 26, 2020
Speaking Up
#RNC2020 Melania doesn’t need our help she’s a willing participant-miss me with the blink if you need help shii! What’s up with this military outfit - while “mother” Pence and Kellyanne have on Royal Blue -— treihouseproductions (@treihouseradio) August 26, 2020
Weighing In
It is insane(!) that Melania is the first one to mention the pandemic or thank frontline workers... #RNC2020 #RNC #DumpTrump— Christina K. Burgess (@ckburgess546) August 26, 2020
Supportive
#RNC2020 Melania Trump is doing an excellent job iContact is on point— Jose Wojo (@josewojciechow1) August 26, 2020
Not Having It
#RNC2020 Melania talking about us coming together when she's married to the man sowing so much division is almost too much pic.twitter.com/fSOGXrhvUS— Lies and Bullshit (@EatTheR75670905) August 26, 2020