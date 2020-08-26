RNC 2020: Melania Trump Caps off Night 2, and Social Media Erupts

The Republican National Convention continued on Tuesday night with First Lady Melania Trump taking to the stage. Naturally, Trump's speech largely focused on her support of her husband, President Donald Trump, as he seeks a second term in office. Of course, those who watched her speech didn't waste any time in sharing their thoughts about what she had to say.

Trump's appearance at the RNC comes four years after she appeared at the event and found herself in the midst of controversy because of her speech. As CNN noted, the First Lady gave a speech that was written by Meredith McIver, a woman who worked for the Trump Organization in New York and who was an occasional ghostwriter for some of the president's books. Shortly after she issued her remarks, many noted that the speech seemingly plagiarized one given by former First Lady Michelle Obama in 2008 at the Democratic National Convention. The Trump campaign later acknowledged that some passages were lifted from Obama's speech, which they claimed was an innocent mistake.

Trump went with a more personal approach with her remarks on Tuesday, as she reflected upon the last three and a half years of her husband's presidency. Based on the responses amongst those on social media, those on both sides of the aisle had a ton to say about her speech.