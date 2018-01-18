Kate Upton Shows Behind the Scenes Look at Lingerie Shoot

It may be the middle of a frigid winter, but Kate Upton is bringing the heat. The 25-year-old shared behind-the-scenes photos from a lingerie photo shoot this week in Miami.

“Totally in love with our new muse,” the Yamamay lingerie brand wrote on their Instagram story. “So proud to show you our natural woman.”

Upton showed off her confidence by hashtagging the behind-the-scenes photos with #ConfidentBeauty.

Upton shared a photo in a white robe and slippers while getting her hair and makeup done at the side of her pup, Harley. Once she was prepped and ready to go, she slipped into a lacey black bra and panty set. One photo shows photographer Giampaolo Sgura taking a shot of Upton.

Sgura must have changed his mind about Upton, because in 2013, he told GQ he wasn’t particularly interested in photographing her.

“I’ve never thought of photographing her,” he said. “It’s one of those success stories in fashion that is very momentary. She’s different, she’s curvy in contrast to the other girls, big boobs, so people will talk about her. Personally I find her beauty to be regular – also a bit vulgar perhaps.”

No matter his feelings on the supermodel, he got some seriously sexy shots; another pic she shared had her showing off her flat abs and curves alike in a lingerie set and silky robe.

The recently married Upton was still golden tan from her time in the Bahamas, where she spent New Year’s Eve with MLB husband Justin Verlander.

The two tied the knot in Italy just days after Verlander and the Houston Astros won the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

E! News reports that the power couple chose a lavish ceremony for their big day. Upton wore a white dress with lace sleeves, an eyewitness told E!, while Verlander wore a dark tuxedo with a bow tie. Upton’s bridesmaids had different blush-colored gowns.

The 30-minute ceremony took place at an old medieval church overlooking nearby vineyards. Inside, candles lined a staircase to the church, and there were deep red flowers, blush flowers and olive branches decorating the area. After the ceremony, the reception took place at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort.

Upton, 25, and Verlander, 34, met in 2012 when they both appeared in a commercial for the MLB2K12 video game. They became engaged in 2016, with Upton announcing the news at the 2016 Met Gala.

“I’m really excited, he asked me right before season started so we’ve been keeping it on the down low for quite a while,” she told E! News in May 2016. “So I’m excited to finally be able to share it with the world!”

Upton is best known for her appearances in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition issues and has appeared in the films The Other Woman and The Disaster Artist.