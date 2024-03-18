Kate Middleton Update: Royal Sources Discuss Her Plans to Address the Public

Kate Middleton may be poised to break her silence amid her months-long absence from the public. As the Princess of Wales continues to recover from a January abdominal surgery, her headline-making Photoshop controversy has sparked a "royal crisis" as people question her whereabouts and rumors spread regarding the extent of her medical crisis, but sources close to the British royals say Middleton could be poised to address the public and lift the shroud of secrecy.

Speaking with The Times, a royal source noted that Prince William and Middleton "are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that's how she would do it."

At this time, it is unclear when exactly Middleton will return to official engagements, but the royal family previously stated that she was "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." A friend close to the couple seemed to agree that royal watchers can expect Middleton to be more open about her health crisis once she resumes official duties, telling the outlet that the couple "will want to be clear and more open, but they'll do it when they feel ready."

"In Kate's case, there is almost nobody else in the world whose face, body, clothes are more judged than hers. So it's entirely right for them not to want to be drawn into a game about what is going on with her health," one source added. "What is happening is exactly what they said would happen – she would spend two weeks in hospital and be back after Easter. So what if they haven't pushed her out there to wave from the back of a car? She is not a show pony."

Kensington Palace first revealed on Jan. 17 that Middleton underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" and would remain "in the hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery." At the time, the palace said Middleton would largely remain out of the spotlight in order to focus on her recovery and was not expected to return to public duties until sometime after Easter. Despite the statement, questions regarding her whereabouts and specifics about the procedure have run rampant following Buckingham Palace's clarity regarding King Charles III's health crisis, revealing his cancer diagnosis, and the Wales' Mother's Day family photo, which was heavily edited.

Amid the speculation, William has also remained tight-lipped. Sources claimed the Prince of Wales is "just really upset that his wife is having to go through all of this with her recovery, and then having to think about making statements about a family photo," adding that "William has always made it clear he wants to shield his family and his friends from the madness of some media where he can. He is approaching this from his desire to protect Kate and his family and not get drawn into the media and social media craziness."