Kanye West Spotted With Controversial Figure Ahead of Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Debut

Kim Kardashian is set to make her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and it seems as though her estranged husband Kanye West will be there to watch the episode in person. Ahead of her hosting stint, West was seen dining with a controversial figure, Michael Cohen, in New York City. While it was reported that he left the city before Kardashian’s hosting debut, a later report from TMZ indicated that he will be there for the taping.

Sources such as TMZ and California News Times originally reported that West was walking through JFK Airport in Queens on Friday. They shared that the rapper, dressed in all black and wearing a black face mask, went through the TSA security line just like everyone else. Even though it seemed as though West left New York City, TMZ reported that he was seen having dinner with Michael Cohen at an Upper East Side coffee shop on Friday. It’s unclear whether or not their meeting took place before or after West’s apparent trip to the airport.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It appears as though West has been quite busy in the days leading up to Kardashian’s Of course, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is even busier as she prepares for the gig. TMZ noted that she has been pulling 20 hour days as she rehearses for the big show. The outlet reported that call times have been 5 or 6 a.m. ET all week and that some of those rehearsals have gone until 3 a.m. ET. In addition to spending quite a bit of time rehearsing for her hosting debut, Kardashian also sought out advice from some high-profile comedians in advance of the episode.

She has reportedly been helped by Dave Chappelle, James Corden, Amy Schumer, Ellen DeGeneres, and Michelle Wolf. As for what the comedians have been helping Kardashian out with, they have been giving her tips regarding her monologue, how to perform certain skits, and, perhaps most importantly, how to nail a joke’s delivery. If the SNL, Kardashian has taken their advice to heart. In a promo with cast member Cecily Strong and musical guest Halsey, the reality star joked that hosting SNL would be somewhat easy. Strong even asked her whether she was nervous about hosting, and Kardashian, in so many words, said that she wasn’t.