Kris Jenner Addresses Rumors Daughter Kim Kardashian Is Hosting ‘SNL’ Season 47 Premiere

Will Kim Kardashian be hosting the premiere episode of Saturday Night Live’s Season 47? No one is quite sure at the moment but according to a rep for her mom Kris Jenner, their meeting with SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels wasn’t necessarily about an opportunity to do so, rather a “general catch up.” Kardashian, Jenner and Michaels were all seen having lunch together at the Polo Lounge inside the popular Beverly Hills Hotel when fans started to speculate if their meeting was about the mom-of-four potentially hosting the popular show.

According to Entertainment Tonight Canada, The Hollywood Reporter reported that a representative for Jenner stated that their lunch was “not about any specific project, but rather a general catch-up.” Sitting nearby the three women were other notable names in the industry, including Dreamworks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg. Another big name in the industry was film producer Stan Brooks and billionaire developer Rick Caruso. Lupin star Omar Sy was also close by. Season 47 will return in the fall on October 2.

When SNL released their teaser for the upcoming season, fans of the show didn’t have much to go off of outside of their cryptic delivery. With a quick video to play, SNL‘s official Twitter account left the caption simple delivering what season was coming out and the date in which it will premiere. One Twitter user replied with, “Not announcing the host for premiere on Oct 2 yet huh @nbcsnal? That’s OK #LorneMichaels is a genius! No matter what Host it is I’m sure it’ll be great! Looking forward to this season @nbcsnl! Just look at how many years you’ve been on the air! Some good some not so good! Still on!”

Someone else wrote, “Excellent news. But why make us wait so long? You are more relevant than ever!” Since the Kardashian and Jenner families have been some of the most influential in the world, it’s only expected that SNL would made a comedy sketch about it, as no one is off the table when it comes to who the SNL cast might aim for in regards to some of their jokes. Over the years, SNL has poked fun at the Kardashian and Jenner families, and if Kardashian were to host, fans would be thrilled to see how she might handle each sketch.

