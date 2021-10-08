Kim Kardashian Says Hosting ‘SNL’ Will Be ‘So Easy’

Kim Kardashian isn’t sweating her first-ever Saturday Night Live hosting gig in a first-look trailer from the NBC sketch show. Shared Thursday ahead of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s hosting debut, the reality personality appears in the video alongside SNL cast member Cecily Strong and singer Halsey, who will perform as Saturday’s musical guest.

“Hi, I’m Kim Kardashian West, and I’m hosting SNL this week with Halsey,” Kardashian says in the clip from set. “Oh my gosh, this crazy thought just occurred to me in this exact moment right now. Should we start our own girl group?” asks Strong, prompting Halsey to reply, “Absolutely not.” Kardashian quickly chimes in, “We already said no when you pitched that backstage.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Strong then asks the KKW Beauty founder if she was having any nerves about doing the sketch comedy show. “Why? I don’t have to write sketches, do I?” Kasdashian responds. “Memorize lines?” Halsey reminds her, “No, there are cue cards.” Kardashian then questions, “Everyone else won’t look as good as me, will they?” to which Strong assures, “No, absolutely not.” Kardashian jokes in conclusion, “This is so easy.”

Kardashian’s hosting role was announced last month ahead of the Season 47 premiere on Oct. 2. “OMFG no turning back now!!!!” she tweeted at the time. “LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!” No Time to Die actor Rami Malek will host next week’s show alongside musical guest Young Thug, and the following week will be hosted by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis alongside musical performer Brandi Carlile.

Kardashian is “both nervous and thrilled” for her hosting debut, a source told PEOPLE previously. “It’s a huge deal for her. She takes the hosting gig very seriously.” She’s even “been chatting” with estranged husband Kanye West about the role, as he has previously hosted SNL twice — although controversially. “He’s giving her advice,” the source said. “She feels a lot of pressure. She wants to wow the audience.” Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Peacock will also live stream the episode at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on the streaming network.