Kanye West Roasts Pete Davidson Following Kim Kardashian Split

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to roast Pete Davidson, following. the comedian's split from Kim Kardashian, West's ex-wife. Having deleted all of his other posts, the only one remaining was a fake newspaper graphic with the headline: "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28." This refers to the crude nickname West made up for Davidson after the SNL-alum began dating Kardashian. West has since deleted the post.

Davidson isn't the only one who West took a jab at in the post, as just below the fake headline, in smaller print, the image reads, "Kid Cidi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers." This is a slight regarding Cudi being booed and having a bottle thrown at him at the Rolling Loud Miami festival in July. West was initially set to be the festival's headliner, but after he dropped out Cudi came on board to close out the show. The crowd responded negatively to Cudi, prompting the rapper to cut his set short and walk off stage. In a surprise turn, West still showed up to the festival, making a guest appearance during Lil Durk's set.

Notably, West previously canceled a Coachella performance as well, which may have been caused by West's verbal attacks on Davidson and Kardashian, as thousands signed a Change.org petition to keep him from performing. "We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim [Kardashian], Pete [Davidson], and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well," reads a statement on the petition page. "Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform. Please sign & share!"

Davidson and Kardashian began dating in November 2021, much to the chagrin of West. In March, the rapper dropped a music video for his new song "Eazy" — which features fellow rapper The Game — and in it, a claymation version of West is depicted as abducting a claymation Davidson and then driving him out to be buried up to the neck in dirt. He spreads flowers over Davidson's head and then waters them, coming back later to pick the flowers and, seemingly, behead Davidson. The SNL later spoke out by way of leaked text messages, in which he made it clear to West that he was fed up with the harassment.