Kanye West Reportedly Marries Mystery Woman

Has Kanye West married again? Yeezy Head of Architecture Bianca Censori was spotted out and about with the rapper and fashion mogul recently, with reports of them having dinner in Beverly Hills. The two might have tied the knot, according to a report from TMZ. On Friday, TMZ reported that West, 45, and Censori, 27, had a private ceremony to "celebrate their love," but noted it does not appear they have filed a marriage certificate. Despite this, West has been photographed wearing what appears to be a wedding ring. As a preview of things to come, Ye released a new track in December, "Censori Overload (Someday We'll All Be Free)," presumably about his new girlfriend. The beginning lyrics are, "Waking up to 'I can't do this anymore' text/And The Bible said/I can't have any more sex/'til marriage."

Censori's LinkedIn profile states that she has been working for West's company, Yeezy, since 2020 and hails from Australia. According to her page, she resides in Los Angeles and previously attended the University of Melbourne. She graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor of Architecture and a Master of Architecture degree. Censori was also listed as the owner of Melbourne's Nylons Jewellery from 2013 to 2017 and as a design consultant at Kelektiv from 2016 to 2017. For years, Censori, who now has a bleached-blond pixie cut, had long brunette locks. It appears West intervened to influence her fashion choices. The couple reportedly took to the luxurious Armangiri resort to celebrate their nuptials, per DailyMail. It was an ideal spot for a private honeymoon, located in Utah's Grand Circle of National Parks and Monuments on 600 acres.

According to the outlet, Kanye was seen with a child during the trip. However, after the outlet's source reached out to his ex-wife's, Kim Kardashian's, reps, they denied that his children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm were on the getaway with him. In November, West finalized his divorce from Kardashian. After dating for more than two years, beginning in April 2012, the former celebrity couple married on May 24, 2014, before Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, citing "irreconcilable differences." On social media, Kardashian shared a possible reaction to the news. "I'm really in my quiet girl era, I don't have much to say. Just much to do," she wrote on her Instagram Story. The romance is Ye's latest chapter after his recent media blitz, during which he spewed hateful statements against Jews. It culminated in his appearance on Alex Jones' Infowars, in which he explained to Jones the "good things" Hitler did, which cost him Adidas' high-profile partnership.