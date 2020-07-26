Kanye West Reportedly Hospitalized 'for Minutes' Before Leaving Wyoming E.R., Cause Revealed

✖

Kanye West was hospitalized in Cody, Wyoming briefly Saturday, and reportedly spent "10 minutes" in the emergency room. A source close to the rapper told TMZ he went to the hospital for "anxiety," but he left and his team called an ambulance to his ranch, where the EMTs checked him out. West's hospitalization came on the same day he tweeted an apology to wife Kim Kardashian for the shocking tweets he published last week.

Sources told TMZ West went to the hospital to be treated for anxiety but got "uncomfortable" because of all the people inside. He left the Cody hospital after about 10 minutes and went back to his ranch. Then, his team called up for an ambulance, but he had "apparently calmed down" by the time the ambulance arrived. EMTs still checked West's blood pressure and heart rate before finding he was not in danger.

After the ambulance left, West invited photographers to come into his home. They were there for about two hours before West finally came out. West wanted to "control the narrative" behind the hospital and ambulance visits, TMZ reported. The ambulance left without West inside. TMZ published a photo of him riding an ATV around his ranch with the ambulance in the foreground.

About an hour before West went to the hospital, he published an apology to Kardashian on Twitter for his rants early last week. "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," West wrote. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Back on July 19, during West's first presidential campaign event, he claimed the couple considered getting an abortion when Kardashian became pregnant with North, now 7. He followed this up with a series of tweets on Monday, in which he condemned Kardashian's 2007 sex tape and her appearance in Playboy. He accused Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, of trying to "lock him up" and said his life was like the horror movie Get Out.

In another series of tweets, West said he has been "trying to get divorced" since Kardashian and Meek Mill met to talk about criminal justice reform in 2018. He claimed Kardashian and Jenner were trying to "51/50 me" and called Jenner "Kris Jong-un," comparing her to the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Many of the tweets were deleted but were preserved as screenshots.

After the tweets went viral, Kardashian published a long statement on mental health and West's struggle with bipolar disorder. "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however, we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most," the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote. "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well being and for your understanding."