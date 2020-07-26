Kanye West: Ambulance Arrives at Wyoming Ranch Shortly After Rapper Visits E.R. at Hospital

Shortly after issuing a public apology to wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye West was spotted at a Wyoming hospital entering the E.R., according to TMZ. The rapper stayed inside the facility for at least 10 minutes before returning home, where an ambulance was sent and paramedics rushed inside.

The strange sequence of events ended with West riding away on an ATV without going with the ambulance to the hospital, leaving some scratching their heads about what could happen next for the star who recently launched an alleged presidential campaign.

West's hospital visit comes only hours after he publicly apologized to his reality star wife after a series of fiery public tweets aimed at their relationship. Their children and Kardashian's family dropped one week prior.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," West posted Saturday before the hospital trip. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

West's disturbing tweets and public appearances across the past week have created a heated debate online in past weeks. The rapper's reported decision to run for president surprised many, leading to his public appearance in South Carolina to speak on his candidacy. The event featured West weeping while discussing abortion and claiming that Harriet Tubman didn't free slaves, instead just taking them to work for "other white people."

After this appearance, West took to Twitter and dropped a series of posts that seem aimed directly at the Kardashian family and Kris Jenner. West alleged that Jenner and Kardashian were trying to "lock him up" while comparing his situation to the movie Get Out.

"Everybody knows the movie get out is about me," he wrote. "Come and get me... this is the exodus like Pusha said. "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor. If I get locked up like Mandela Ya'll will know why."

West also commented directly about Jenner, referring to her by the nickname Kris Jong-un after the North Korean leader. This included accusing both of "white supremacy" for their alleged actions. "Kriss and Kim put out a statement without my approval... that's not what a wife should do... White supremacy," West posted.

West's apology and the deletion of the offending tweets indicate that the rap star might regret the decision or is at least open to listening to his family to seek help. It remains to be seen where this will end.