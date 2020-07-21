Kim Kardashian Has Reportedly Been Trying to Get Kanye West Help for Weeks

Kanye West shocked many people on Monday night with an array of inflammatory tweets directed towards his wife, Kim Kardashian, and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. In his tweets, West claimed that Kardashian and Jenner tried to "lock" him up. Shortly after his tweets made headlines, PEOPLE reported that Kardashian has been trying to get her husband help for some time now.

A source told the publication that Kardashian "has been trying to get Kanye help for weeks." The same insider went on to claim that despite the fact that the reality star is trying to get help for her husband, he doesn't seem to want it. "But what do you do when a person doesn't want help?" they added, and noted that West has been staying at the family's compound in Cody, Wyoming amidst his campaign for the presidency. "Kanye is in Cody because he doesn't want help. If he wanted help, he would come back to L.A." Kardashian isn't the only one who is concerned about West's health, as PEOPLE reported that the entire Kardashian/Jenner family has expressed their worries about the rapper.

"Kim's family is around to support her as always. And they love Kanye. They want him to be healthy," the source says. "They are all trying to figure out how to help Kanye. They are in contact with medical professionals for guidance." As West tweeted on Monday night, he claimed that Kardashian flew to Wyoming with a doctor in order to "lock" him away, writing, "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday." He added that if he gets "locked up like [Nelson] Mandela," then the world would know why.

West's tweets come amidst his bid to become the President of the United States, a campaign which he announced in early July. On Sunday, he held his first campaign rally in South Carolina. During the rally, the rapper not only made outrageous claims about Harriet Tubman, but he also spoke about his family. He claimed that he and Kardashian considered abortion when they found out that they were expecting their first child. According to PEOPLE, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was "furious" over the fact that he brought up their personal business. "Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," a source said "She is furious that he shared something so private. She loves her kids tremendously and wants to protect them."