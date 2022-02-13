Kanye West Says He’s Not Hacked Amid Bizarre Attacks on Pete Davidson, Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi

Rapper Kanye West shared a bizarre series of Instagram posts Sunday, including one post in which he claimed he was not hacked. The posts included insults directed at Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, who is now dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, and Kid Cudi. The rants came after he threatened to pull out of Coachella if Billie Eilish didn’t apologize for something she did not do.

Earlier this weekend, West said Cudi would no longer appear on Donda because he is friends with Davidson. “We all speak in Billie language now,” West wrote in a reference to Eilish. On Sunday, West clarified that Cudi would not be on Donda 2 because the new album is “about running back in that burning house I respect not everyone gonna be ready for the smoke.”

Next, West directed his ire to Davidson. He referred to Davidson as “Hillary Clinton’s ex-girlfriend” because Davidson had a tattoo of the former Secretary of State on his arm. Back when Davidson had an Instagram account, he posted a photo of a Clinton tattoo he got as a Christmas gift for “Clinton.” However, it’s not clear if Davidson still has that tattoo, since he has removed some in recent years. One of West’s posts on Sunday included an old screenshot of Davidson’s Instagram post showing the Clinton tattoo. “Y’all [saw] that tattoo but if I speak up then I’m crazy,” West wrote in all capital letters in one post. “I told you not going to use that one no more when a garbage man goes to work he gonna smell like trash but it’s time to take the trash out of the house.”

In some other Instagram posts, West shared screenshots of an old, unproven rumor that Davidson sent the late Mac Miller intimate photos of Ariana Grande during their relationship. (This was a rumor that was never reported on by legitimate news outlets, as TMZ points out.) Another post from West included a screenshot of a private message Davidson sent West, in which Davidson said he did not want to get in the way of him and his children. “No you will never meet my children,” West wrote.

Amid all of these posts, West insisted he was not hacked. He posted photos of himself holding up a notepad with Sunday’s date on it. In two of the photos, West wore a hood over his face. “My account is not hacked I will be at Sunday service at noon and will [be] taking North and Saint to the Super Bowl shortly after [Michael Che],” West wrote, tagging Davidson’s SNL co-star Michael Che. “I’ll double whatever they paying you just so you don’t have to look at that pawn ever again big love.”

Che later responded to this by posting photos of his own notepad, insisting he would never betray a friend. “Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends for anything less than triple salary,” Che wrote. “That’s right, $90K a year!” If West also provided him with full medical benefits and made beats for his band, Che jokingly said he would “Rambo that whole building!”

West’s last post on Sunday highlighted how viral his Instagram rants went on Google. “I didn’t wake up and fight for my family to trend over the Super Bowl, but it happened the Super Bowl brings families together,” he wrote. At the end of the post, he included a message to Kardashian, telling her that he wished they were “sitting at the 50-yard line” together with their children. “Always remember West was your biggest ‘W,’” he wrote to Kardashian.

All of these posts come just days before West plans to release his latest album. Donda 2, a sequel to last year’s Donda, is scheduled to be released on Feb. 22. Donda was released in August and was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards.