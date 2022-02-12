Kim Kardashian Accused of Using Photoshop in Gym Selfie Amid Kanye West Fallout

The Kardashian family is constantly accused of doctoring their photos, and Kim Kardashian is the latest to face the Photoshop backlash. In her latest gym photo, Kardashian donned a skin-tight blue unitard In front of her equipment. She captioned the shot “Chin up or the crown slips,” and while there were many in her comments cheering on her workout, many pointed out that the background behind Kardashian’s hourglass shape looked a little warped.

“Wait this is edited,” pointed out one follower. “Nooooo not the curvy background,” someone else chimed in. “The side of the table is bended. I never knew tables could bend,” quipped another. “Whoever photoshopped this didn’t do their job right,” wrote another follower. “The way the metal bends beside your waist is amazing,” joked another follower.

Kardashian Is currently dealing with a very complicated divorce from her ex, Kanye West. She was featured on the cover of Vogue‘s March issue and engaged in an interview about her life. Naturally, the topic of her marriage came up and the reality star shared the epiphany she had that led to her decision to file for divorce from West.

Kardashian related that she’s been focusing on her happiness more so lately. Over the past couple of years, she realized that she needed to put her happiness first. As a result, she knew that she had to split from West, as that was a decision that was best for her. “For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” she told the outlet. “And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy.”

Kardashian said that she’s putting her happiness first by planning to “eat well, work out, have more fun,” and “spend more time with my kids and the people that make me happy.” While she didn’t mention him by name, the reality star did note that she had a great time on vacation with her new beau Pete Davidson. She explained, “I was in the Bahamas, and the people I was with said, ‘We’re on f**king vacation. We haven’t been on vacation in a long time.’ And then they threw their phones in the ocean. I was like, ‘What? What? What? Am I allowed to do that?’”