Kanye West Refuses to Work With Musician Over Pete Davidson Friendship, Jabs at Billie Eilish Again

Anyone who wants to work with Kanye West, now known as Ye, better steer clear of Pete Davidson because Ye will be sure to void you of all opportunities with him if there’s any association with the comedian. The rapper took to Instagram on Saturday, Feb. 12 to reveal to his followers that fellow rapper, Kid Cudi, will no longer be featured on his upcoming project, Donda 2. Davidson and Cudi are friends, which is a no in Ye’s book considering Davidson’s girlfriend is Ye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

“Just so everyone knows, Cudi will not be on DONDA because he’s friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now,” he wrote on a piece of paper he posted to his Instagram account. The note is also a reference to Billie Eilish, who Ye recently demanded an apology from after she took shots at Travis Scott for continuing his show amid the surge that occurred while he performed at his Astroworld Festival. The event left 10 people dead and hundreds injured. Ye says he won’t perform at Coachella if English is involved.

In an IG post, Ye came to Scott’s defense, telling Eilish, in part, “TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED.” Ye also noted that if he does attend Coachella, Scott will be with him. Though festival organizers have already removed Scott from the lineup.

Cudi was featured on the deluxe version of Donda, but clearly won’t be on the follow-up. He’s been spotted hanging out with Davidson recently. He hasn’t yet responded to Ye’s public distancing of him.

Ye has taken several shots at Davidson since Kardashian has been canoodling around the world with the SNL star. He even rapped about “kicking Pete’s ass” in his latest single, “Eazy,” while also complaining in interviews about Kardashian kissing Davidson in front of Ye as he visited her at SNL for her October 2021 debut on the sketch comedy series.

Davidson has been radio silent about Ye. Kardashian has only shot back at the father of her four kids once in a lengthy note to her Instagram stories after weeks of Ye airing their dirty laundry online.