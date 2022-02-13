Kanye West Attends Netflix Doc Premiere With Woman Earning Kim Kardashian Comparisons

Kanye West is always doing the most lately, and that includes bringing Kim Kardashian lookalike and Instagram model Chaney Jones to the Friday premiere of the Netflix documentary about his life, jeen-yuhs. TMZ reports that West and Jones attended the event together and she even wore a Kardashian-esque bodysuit.

West was seen out with Jones earlier this month while attending a party at Nice Guy in Los Angeles. Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner was also in attendance. Us Weekly noted that Jones’ outfit seemed to be inspired by Kardashian then as well, as she wore a black catsuit, knee-high boots, and blue glasses. The look was incredibly reminiscent of one donned by Kardashian at the People’s Choice Awards in late 2021, which saw some comparing the reality star to Batman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

West had previously gone on an Instagram rant about jeen-yuhs demanding more creative control. The Grammy-winning rapper took to Instagram to insist he “be in charge of [his] own image,” when it comes to the three-part documentary.

“I’m going to say this kindly for the last time,” West wrote on Instagram. “I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix.” He continued, “Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.” Jeen-Yuhs, directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, follows West’s life over the past two decades, following his rise as an artist, the death of his mother Donda West, and his failed presidential campaign.

While West has famously been controlling of his own image, Simmons told Variety in a recent interview that it was he and Ozah who had the final cut on the documentary. “I said, ‘Dude, you have to trust me.’ And he did, 100%,” the director explained. “Mind you, when his team and the business-people have gotten involved, they’re of course going to have their say. But I needed to tell this story. It’s not about making Kanye likable or not. The footage doesn’t lie. What makes the film special is that it’s not something definitive; it’s his journey through my vision.”