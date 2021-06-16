What Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks of Kanye West and Irina Shayk's Compatibility

✖

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, and in recent weeks, the rapper has recently been seen spending time with model Irina Shayk. The pair was photographed on vacation in France this month, where they spent three days at Villa La Coste, and have reportedly been seeing each other for a couple months. According to a source, Kardashian is nothing but happy that her estranged husband is spending time with the Russian model.

"[Kim is] genuinely happy for him and wants him to move on," a source told Us Weekly. "She thinks Irina is a great fit for him." Another source said that the KKW Beauty founder knew about West and Shayk's relationship before the news became public and that she appreciates the model's privacy when it comes to her relationships, with the source citing Shayk's rare comments about her ex Bradley Cooper.

"She saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley," the insider said, adding that Kardashian "wouldn’t like" to see West move on with someone "who’s going to talk to the press." A source told PEOPLE that West, who lives in Los Angeles, and Shayk, who lives in New York City, don't have plans to permanently relocate.

"Kanye is doing well. He had a great trip to France with Irina. They will date long distance," the source said. "Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to NYC." "His kids live in L.A," the source added. "He is very focused on business in LA too. He likes spending time with Irina though and plans to see her soon again."

Kardashian and West share four children, daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, and Shayk and Cooper share 4-year-old daughter Lea. West and Shayk have known each other for years — in 2010, Shayk starred in the rapper's music video for "Power" and later walked in his 2012 Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show.