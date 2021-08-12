Kim Kardashian Reveals What Kanye West Taught Her During Their Marriage

✖

Kim Kardashian and estranged husband Kanye West may be getting a divorce, but Kardashian has a lot of gratitude for West and isn't afraid to admit it. During the We Are Supported By... podcast with Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, Kardashian opened up about the one thing being married to West has taught her, and that is being confident. West has made it clear to the world for years now that he doesn't necessarily care what people think of him, and Kardashian confirmed that during the interview; however, she took that with a grain of salt and applied it to her life and expressed how important it is to live for yourself.

"I got to a point — and maybe [it was] being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what anyone's perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment," she said according to PEOPLE. The 40-year-old then added that she "used to be such a people pleaser" but has since learned the importance of "just being myself first," without hesitation of what everyone will think despite the massive platform she has.

Fans who have followed Kardashian on her famous reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians will know that her sisters also struggle with the likeability factor. Her younger sister Khloé Kardashian has admitted that she struggles with that, and after she went through a very public breakup with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson after he cheated on her twice, those around her couldn't help but to point out that she needed to not worry so much of what the public thought about her, instead, focusing on her first. "You don't have to please everyone," Kardashian said.

"As long as I'm myself and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to, like, you have one life and you're living it for you," she added. "That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought." Kardashian has been going through a very public divorce from West, but both have agreed that their kids come first and so making sure that stays a priority is something that has been vocalized over the months via sources. The two married in Florence, Italy in 2014 and share four kids together: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.