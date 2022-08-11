Kanye West Gets Matching Tattoos With Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy

Kanye West is sporting some new ink. As Entertainment Tonight noted, West got a matching tattoo alongside Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy. He displayed his new tattoo proudly via Instagram.

On Tuesday, tattoo artist Mez Afram posted a photo of West, Vert, and Lacy showing off their new tats. All three musicians posed with their left arms extended, which is where they each received the ink. While it's a little hard to make out what exactly their new ink reads, Afram clarified in his caption. In addition to tagging the three rappers, they wrote, "We here forever technically."

West has taken a bit of a break from social media as of late. However, he did briefly take to Instagram in order to address Kim Kardashian's breakup from Pete Davidson. After the news went public, West posted a photo on his Instagram Story of a fake newspaper headline that read, "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28," which is a reference to the rude nickname that the rapper previously gave his ex's new partner. He deleted the post shortly thereafter.

Throughout the course of Kardashian and Davidson's relationship, West frequently took to social media to make jabs at the Saturday Night Live alum. One of the most significant jabs came in March when he shared a music video for his son, "Eazy." In the music video, a claymation version of West appears to abduct a claymation version of Davidson. West's figure then buries Davidson's up to the neck in dirt. Due in large part to all of the harassment that he received from West, Davidson reportedly went into trauma therapy, per PEOPLE. The publication reported that he began seeking treatment in April of this year, months into his relationship with Kardashian.

"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help," a source said. They continued to say that Davidson "has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship." Following their split, he is looking to "focus on his career." On Friday, it was reported that Kardashian and Davidson parted ways after nine months of dating. A source explained that the long-distance nature of their relationship took its toll. But, they also noted that they have decided to remain friends following the breakup.