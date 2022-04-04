Kanye West’s Rep Denies He’s ‘Going Away to Get Help’

Kanye West, now known as “Ye,” is denying reports that amid him seemingly becoming unhinged that his estranged ex-wife Kim Kardashian has moved on with SNL star Pete Davidson, he has now told Kardashian that he has to make a change. Reports are now surfacing that Ye has to now act on it. Several reports have claimed that Ye has alleged that he is seeking professional help amid his own turmoil due to the public’s perception of him realizing he needs to cease his public banter. Multiple media outlets reported that Ye promised Kardashian he would stop making statements publicly about their issues. But Ye’s sources allege otherwise.

Ye’s friend, Hollywood Unlocked owner Jason Lee’s sources are shooting down Page Six sourçes that said Ye, 44, told Kardashian that he would stop making their issues public on social media and that he was ‘going away to get help ‘is ‘simply untrue.’ According to a source who told Daily Mail, “Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily [that are being vetted by the media],” the source said. “Sources close to the Kardashians,’ which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim,” Lee reportedly claimed.

Lee continued: “Ye has been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we’ve seen as recent,” he said. “If you don’t hear it from his [Ye’s] mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved it’s simply false,” Lee added.

Ye has been in the media as of late for airing his grievances against his ex, Kardashian, and her family in recent months. Ye has been vocal about their children having involvement with nannies, spoken against the media train he claims the Kardashian clan runs, and more. Kardashian has stated that Ye is painting a false narrative. More so, she says Ye’s team is hellbent on him not appearing to be a negative portrayal of a Black father and husband, and more consumed with him coming out on top as a victim and painting a false narrative.

Either way, Ye has reportedly been against the media trial. A source also tells Page Six, as Daily Mail reports, “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children.”