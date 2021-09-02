Kanye West Earns Some Trolling From Peppa Pig After Dueling Album Debuts

Kanye West caught some heat from a competitor this week, but it wasn’t from a fellow rapper. West’s new album, Donda, earned a 6.0 from the notoriously picky Pitchfork, however, beloved cartoon Peppa Pig earned a 6.5 for Peppa’s Adventures. Not only that but the show’s official Twitter account decided to start some beef. “Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz stadium to get that .5,” they tweeted.

However, the most hilarious part might be that they ended up deleting the tweet. Still, fans noticed, and after one tweeted “Stan the queen” alongside a screenshot, the Peppa Pig account replied with a crown emoji.

👑 — Peppa Pig Official (@peppapig) September 1, 2021

The critical consensus about Donda has been mixed at best, and West fans have been debating it since its much-delayed release. West has been promising Donda since last summer, though he originally said that it would be titled God’s Country, according to a report by Pitchfork. The final version has been rescheduled several times since July, with West scheduling release events and listening parties, then abruptly changing his mind. Some have speculated that West was trying to release his album at the same time as other rival rappers’ new music in order to undercut them and generate a competitive atmosphere. In the end, it seems like he had the weekend all to himself.

Donda features verses from rappers including Jay-Z, the Weeknd, Jay Electronica, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, the Lox, Young Thug, Pop Smoke, and others. Jay-Z has a verse on the song “Jail,” which reportedly featured a verse by DaBaby originally. West explained on Instagram that DaBaby’s manager did not give final approval for his verse on “Jail,” though many fans have speculated that it has something to do with DaBaby’s recent controversies about homophobia as well.

The other big controversy on the album stems from the same song. The official album credits list Brian Warner as a composer and lyricist on “Jail.” Warner’s stage name is Marilyn Manson, and he has been accused of sexual assault recently, among his many other controversies throughout the years. Further down the tracklist, the song “New Again” credits Chris Brown as a composer and lyricist, which some fans are unhappy about.

Still, it seems just about everyone in the rap music genre had a hand in Donda somehow. Other guests on the album include Kid Cudi, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Baby Keem, Playboi Carti, Ty Dolla $ign, Don Toliver and Fivio Foreign. Credited producers include Boi-1da, Mike Dean, E.Vax of Ratatat, 88 Keys, Swizz Beatz, Wheezy, and Gesaffelstein. But, sadly not Peppa Pig.