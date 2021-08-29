Kim Kardashian Might Call off Divorce From Kanye West

✖

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West working towards reconciliation? While the couple is in the midst of a divorce, Kardashian's appearance in a wedding gown during West's latest (and most controversial) Donda listening party even, there are conflicting reports over whether or not the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will continue on the path to divorce. TMZ reports that they've been spending a lot of time together in private and that they are "working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship."

The divorce proceedings are currently still underway, but sources say that "it's possible Kim might withdraw the divorce petition. There's obviously a lot of love and history between the former pair, but many areas of disagreement that have to be worked out."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

However, PEOPLE is less sure that a romantic reunion is in the works. While Kardashian and West are working to heal their fractured relationship, a source close to the family explained that "Right now, she is not calling [the divorce] off though." The source continued, explaining that Kim's sartorial choices were more indicative of "this more holistic sense of love as a healing force" than the former couple getting back together. "The thing that's important is it's not at all about them getting back together or something like that"

A separate source told PEOPLE before Thursday's event that "Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though."

The event that has sparked all this speculation went down during the final song of Thursday night's event, "No Child Left Behind," and after West had already brought out DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, as well as other special guests, and even appeared to set himself on fire. In front of a replica of West's childhood home, Kardashian stepped onto the stage in a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown, according to TMZ, which was paired with a veil. The Daily Mail reports that at one point, a smiling West looked to be holding a Bible, and video shared to a fan account following the final song of the night appeared to show West and Kardashian holding hands as they exited the venue.