Kanye West Recruits Marilyn Manson for 'Donda' Event Despite Rocker's Sexual Assault Scandals

Kanye West held another one of his Donda listening events on Thursday, and the rapper recruited Marilyn Manson to be part of it, despite the rocker's sexual assault scandals. West's third listening party was live-streamed from Chicago’s Soldier Field, where he had a replica of his childhood home built out on the field. As fans looked on, Manson could be seen standing on the porch of the house, alongside Manson and DaBaby, who recently has come under fire for homophobic comments.

Manson is currently facing a number of sexual assault allegations. Recently, Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Manson, claiming the singer raped her during their brief relationship. He is also facing separate assault allegations from another, unnamed, ex-girlfriend, who filed a lawsuit against him, as well. The new scrutiny on Manson's relationship began in February, when actress Evan Rachel Wood, his ex-fiancée, named him as her abuser.

Writing in a social media post, Wood shared, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years." She went on to add, "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Her statement prompted many other women to come forward with allegations against Manson, all of which he has denied. Many celebrities from the rock world have since spoken out in support of Wood, including Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland, who played guitar with Manson for a brief period. "I was there when he was with Evan Rachel Wood, I was at his house, it’s not f—ing cool. That’s all I’m gonna say about it," Borland said during a live stream event. "Sorry to take this to a dark place, but that guy is canceled, goodbye, don’t let the door hit you on the way out."

Manson has been facing assault charges stemming from a 2019 incident, in which he is accused of "[shooting] his snot" onto a camerawoman who was filming his concert. Back in July, the shock rocker turned himself in over recent assault charges, subsequently being released without bail. Manson surrendered to the L.A.P.D. at the Hollywood precinct, which was agreed to by new Hampshire police, where the assault charges were filed.

