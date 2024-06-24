Justin Timberlake's Pre-DWI Arrest Drink Order Confirmed by Bartender

Justin Timberlake's claim that he had only "one martini" before his DWI arrest is being backed up by a bartender at Sag Harbor's American Hotel.

Saturday, June 22, the unnamed bartender confirmed to PEOPLE that the "Selfish" singer, 43, did have just one drink with friends before leaving the establishment on June 18. At that point, he was arrested and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence. Another employee told the outlet, "If he was drinking more, it wasn't here."

(Photo: Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)

Timberlake was arrested just after midnight on June 18 in Long Island, N.Y., on suspicion of driving while impaired or intoxicated after an officer witnessed him allegedly drive through a stop sign and "fail to keep on the right side of the roadway," according to the arrest report. The report revealed that Timberlake told police he had "one martini and I followed my friends home," but the officer noted that the singer's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy" when he was stopped.

"A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the officer continued in the arrest report.

An insider source also told Page Six that the arresting officer didn't recognize the *NSYNC alum. "The cop didn't know who he was at first," a source told the outlet. "Justin said under his breath, 'This is going to ruin the tour.' The cop replied, 'What tour?' Justin said, 'The world tour.'"

(Photo: Kevin Mazur)

Timberlake is due back in court on July 26, and his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., said in a statement that he "looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations." The statement continued, "He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA's office."

Despite the arrest, the "Better Place" singer has continued performing on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, seemingly addressing his recent legal trouble during a Saturday, June 21 performance at Chicago's United Center. Timberlake told the audience it had "been a tough week" in a short speech before performing his new song "Selfish," adding to the cheering crowd, "I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back."