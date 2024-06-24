Jessica Biel's Reported Reaction to Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Surfaces

One person who is not happy with Justin Timberlake's recent driving while intoxicated arrest is his wife, Jessica Biel. Sources tell Us Weekly that Biel, 42, is "extremely upset" about the ordeal. "She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working," an insider said about the 7th Heaven star, who is busy working on her new Prime Video thriller series The Better Sister in Manhattan. The source also said that Biel "was really worried" about Timberlake, 43, when she learned of the incident.

Multiple media outlets reported that Timberlake was pulled over by cops in Sag Harbor (the Hamptons) after police said he blew through a stop sign and swerved while behind the wheel. Before the bust, the "Cry Me a River" singer had dinner with friends at the American Hotel. He refused a breathalyzer three times and failed a sobriety test. The singer told the arresting officer he'd only had one martini. But a witness at the hotel told The New York Post that the singer was allegedly "wasted."

Timberlake repeatedly told his wife a different story, claiming "he was barely drinking." "She always gives Justin the benefit of the doubt," the insider added about Biel.

Timberlake has not spoken out about his arrest. Reps said in a statement that he "looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations."

A separate source told Entertainment Tonight that Timberlake is "feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated" over the incident. They also noted he is "accountable" for his actions. "This situation has taken a toll on him, but he is trying to view it as a way that he can reset himself," said the source.

He also reportedly understands the gravity of the situation on his career and family. Regarding whether he thinks he needs to seek treatment for alcohol, the source says Timberlake doesn't believe he needs that type of intervention and considers the incident "a major lapse of judgment."