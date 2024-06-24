Justin Timberlake Sells Tennessee Property for $2 Million Less Than Asking Price

Justin Timberlake took a $2 million real estate loss in May, just weeks before being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, reports The Sun. The "Selfish" singer sold off his undeveloped 127-acre Tennessee property for $8 million after dropping the price down from its original $10 million asking price, according to real estate records obtained by the outlet.

Timberlake purchased the site outside of Nashville for $4 million in 2015 and listed it for sale for $10 million in August. The *NSYNC alum also ran into complications with his Hollywood Hills home in 2021, listing the property for $35 million before pulling it off the market months later. The nine-bed, 13-bathroom mansion was originally purchased by Timberlake, who is married to Jessica Biel, in July 2022. Prior to Timberlake, the home was owned by actress Helen Hunt, who sold to the "SexyBack" singer for $8.3 million. In 2022, the musician and his wife sold their Tribeca penthouse for $29 million.

(Photo: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – APRIL 29: (Exclusive Coverage) In this image released on June 14th, Justin Timberlake performs on stage during his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" at Rogers Arena on April 29, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation) - Kevin Mazur)

Timberlake made headlines last weekend after being arrested just after midnight on June 18 in Long Island, N.Y., on suspicion of driving while impaired or intoxicated. Police allege that the "Better Days" singer drove through a stop sign and failed to "keep on the right side of the roadway," according to the arrest report. Timberlake told police that he had "one martini and I followed my friends home," but the officer noted that the singer's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy" when he was stopped.

"A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the officer continued in the arrest report.

(Photo: SAH HARBOR, NY – JUNE 18: (EDITORâ€™S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Imagesâ€™ editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated. (Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images) - Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)

Timberlake is due back in court on July 26. His attorney, Edward Burke Jr., said in a statement after the arrest that he "looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations." Burke's statement continued, "He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA's office."

The Trolls World Tour star seemingly referenced his arrest during a Saturday, June 21 performance of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, telling the crowd at Chicago's United Center it had "been a tough week." He added to the crowd, "I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back."