Timing of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's New Baby Was 'Perfect,' Source Says

As you've likely heard by now, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel reportedly welcomed their second child early last week. While the news shocked the world, the timing of Biel and Timberlake's new baby was apparently "perfect," per InTouch Weekly. The pair's baby news comes several months after Timberlake was involved in a public scandal with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright after the two were spotted getting close at a bar in New Orleans.

News broke on Saturday that Timberlake and Biel reportedly welcomed their second son into the world (they are already parents to five-year-old son Silas). There have been no further details released about the new addition to the family and neither Timberlake nor Biel have acknowledged the reports. Following the release of this news, a source opened up to InTouch Weekly about where the couple stands today. An insider told the publication, “The timing of this baby was actually perfect. Jessica and Justin have always had a good partnership.” The same source added that welcoming their second son into the world has brought them even closer together following their public scandal. “Their friends don’t generally discuss it but when they do, they refer to the incident in New Orleans as Justin’s huge lapse in judgment,” the source added. “By all accounts, Justin has learned his lesson and continues to make amends. Jessica knows she has a good man and a good father in Justin.”

Back in November, Timberlake found himself at the center of a controversy after he was spotted getting close to his Palmer co-star, Wainwright, at a bar in New Orleans, which is where the movie was being filmed. Representatives for both Timberlake and Wainwright denied that there was anything romantic going on between them. The singer later issued a public apology directly to his wife and family for his involvement in the matter, explaining that he had been drinking on the night that photos of him and Wainwright were taken.

"I drank way too much that night, and I regret my behavior," the singer wrote at the time. "I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."