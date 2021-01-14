Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Inauguration 2021: Special Hosted by Tom Hanks With Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato to Perform

✖

Tom Hanks is set to host an array of stars for a multi-network TV special celebrating the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The Presidential Inauguration Committee announced Wednesday that the Oscar-winning actor will host a 90-minute inauguration special titled Celebrating America on Wednesday, Jan. 20 honoring the inauguration of Biden and Harris. The special will feature a number of big-name performers, including Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake.

Kicking off at 8:30 p.m. ET next Wednesday, the multi-network primetime special aims to "highlight the strength of our democracy, the perseverance of our people, and our ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before." It will also "celebrate American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through this crisis, including frontline workers, health care workers, teachers, citizens giving back, and those who are breaking barriers." Biden and Harris will give remarks during the primetime special, with musical performances from Lovato, Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, and Ant Clemons set to take place throughout the broadcast.

"This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United," Tony Allen, CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said. "We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program. Our first priority is safety — so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans."

The special marks one of the "America United" activities set to occur over the course of five days of programming. On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Jan. 18,) "United We Serve," a National Day of Service, will be held, with a nationwide COVID-19 Memorial to Lives Lost planned for Tuesday, Jan. 19. On Inauguration Day, Biden and Harris will participate in a wreath-laying on Arlington National Cemetery with former Presidents Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and the former First Ladies in attendance.

The 90-minute Celebrating America special will be broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and MSNBC from 8:30-10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 20. It will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNow from Fox, and AT&T DirectTV and U-verse. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates on the upcoming inauguration.