Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's New Baby Confirmed by Friend Brian McKnight

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel still have not commented on welcoming a new baby, almost two weeks after the news broke. Singer Brian McKnight appeared to confirm it though in a new interview this week. The R&B star told HollywoodLife Friday Timberlake and Biel have a "new baby" and predicted that this could inspire Timberlake to write a new hit album.

McKnight, who produced songs on NSYNC's Celebrity and Timberlake's Justified albums, said his friend's response to becoming a father again will be to make more music. Timberlake has not released a new album since Man of the Woods in 2018. "I think if he’s going to do music, he’s going to make sure that that’s secure, and then he’ll bring us into his music," McKnight told HollywoodLife. "And being inspired! He just had a new baby. I think that’s going to be really inspiring for him and he’ll have some new music based on that, I’m sure."

Back on July 18, The Daily Mail reported that Timberlake and Biel welcomed a baby boy days earlier at their Montana ranch. The news was a complete surprise, as the couple never publicly announced Biel was pregnant. They even took extreme lengths on social media to avoid showing Biel on Instagram. Her recent posts were either throwback photos or selfies. On March 3, Biel showed off a photo from her 38th birthday, with herself wearing loose-fitting clothes. The couple is already parents to 5-year-old son Silas.

Timberlake's baby news came months after his hand-holding "cheating" scandal with actress Alisha Wainwright in November. The two were seen holding hands outside a New Orleans bar while on break from their film Palmer. Timberlake issued a public apology, saying he drank too much the night the photos were taken. "I should have known better," he wrote on Instagram. "This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."

In light of that situation, a source recently told InTouch Weekly the baby came at a "perfect" time for Biel and Timberlake, who has "always had a good partnership," according to the source. "Their friends don’t generally discuss it but when they do, they refer to the incident in New Orleans as Justin’s huge lapse in judgment," the source explained. "By all accounts, Justin has learned his lesson and continues to make amends. Jessica knows she has a good man and a good father in Justin." The source said the couple is doing "better than ever."