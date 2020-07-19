Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Second Child: What We Know

✖

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have reportedly welcomed their second child together. On Saturday, the Daily Mail broke the news that the couple had welcomed another baby earlier this week (they are already parents to five-year-old son Silas). Following the release of this news, you're likely eager to know all about Biel and Timberlake's new bundle of joy. Here's everything that has reported about the latest addition to the Biel/Timberlake family.

Based on the Daily Mail's report, Biel and Timberlake welcomed another son into their family. The former 7th Heaven actor reportedly gave birth earlier this week. The publication also noted that Biel's mother, Kimberly Conroe Biel, has spent the past week with her daughter and her new grandchild. The couple has reportedly been quarantining in Montana amidst the coronavirus pandemic. As of right now, no details have been released about the little one's name or their exact birth date. Additionally, neither Biel nor Timberlake have spoken out regarding this baby news just yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Mar 3, 2020 at 7:52am PST

Timberlake and Biel's baby news came as a major shock to fans, as the couple had not announced that they were expecting. Over the past several months, the two have indeed been active on Instagram, but they have shied away from posting any photos of Biel with a baby bump showing. Back in March, Biel even posted pictures of herself from her birthday celebration, during which time she was apparently pregnant. Although, based on the snaps that she posted, fans were none the wiser about her pregnancy.

"Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas," Biel wrote at the time, captioning a few photos of herself and her husband during their low-key festivities. "I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry, you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love."

In light of their baby news, fans are taking another look at one of Timberlake's recent Instagram posts, which some have said dropped a hint about his wife's pregnancy. On Thursday, just a couple of days before the news broke, the singer posted a black and white photo of himself and Biel, which he captioned with, "[Throwback Thursday] time machine. Summer's gonna look a little different this year." While his caption could simply be about the coronavirus pandemic, fans have also noted that it could be referring to the fact that the couple now reportedly have two little ones to look after this summer.