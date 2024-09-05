Justin Theroux Says He Still Feels 'Protective' of Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux might be newly engaged to another woman, but he'll always stand behind his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. Recently, the Friends star had an online exchange with Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, who's running for vice president alongside former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In response, Theroux told the U.K's The Times, "She is still very dear to me so of course, yeah, I feel protective." He added, "But she batted back criticism, as well she should."



Earlier this year, footage resurfaced of Vance saying the United States was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies." Aniston responded to the comment by writing in a social media post: "Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."

(Photo: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux - Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Aniston and Theroux first began dating in 2011 and later married in 2015. In 2018, they issued a joint statement announcing they had split and explaining that their separation "was mutual and lovingly made" at the end of 2017.

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," the statement continued. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another." Finally, the couple added that they "look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

Theroux has since become engaged to Gilded Age actress Nicole Brydon Bloom.