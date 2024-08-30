Justin Theroux Is Engaged to 'Gilded Age' Actress Nicole Brydon Bloom

Just weeks after Star Magazine reported that insiders claimed a reunion between Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux may one day be possible, he's now engaged to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom. Per the report, an insider said the two hung out recently in New York City. "She misses Justin and realizes they were good together. They made each other laugh and have fun. No one would be surprised if she wanted to reignite something there," a source told the Gossip magazine. "They speak often, and he's someone she knows she can lean on. They've been spotted grabbing dinner together with friends, and have celebrated holidays like Thanksgiving together," a source says."

But because of Theroux's romance with Bloom, and his hesitancy to have another public romance, a reunion seemed unlikely for others. "Justin's relationship with Nicole is still going," a source told Star. "That could complicate a Jen and Justin reunion. He may like the current relationship due to Bloom not being as big as star as Aniston. Theroux knows what being with a megastar brings in terms of attention. "Having been in a public relationship, it's much more fun not being in a public relationship," a source says. If the exes reunite, "it would cause a media frenzy, and that's not something he can stomach again. When he and Jen were together, he and Jen never had a moment's peace in public." As it turns out, the latter was correct as Bloom debuted her engagement ring at an international film festival.

PEOPLE reports Theroux proposed in Italy, where the couple is there for business to attend the Venice Film Festival for his film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She showed off her stunning diamond engagement ring on the red carpet for the movie's premiere.

The ring is custom-made by Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry and boasts 4-carat, emerald cut, set in platinum with 18-carat yellow gold inlay. It also features both of their birthstones embedded in the band. The newly engaged couple were first spotted together in February 2023, when they both attended a Netflix event at the New York City social club Zero Bond.