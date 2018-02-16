Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Announce Separation

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are separating, according to a statement the couple sent to the Associated Press.

BREAKING: #JenniferAniston and #JustinTheroux announce they are separating in a statement to The Associated Press — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 15, 2018

The couple were married for just over two years, tying the knot in August 2015. They met each other while working on Wanderlust in 2011 and get engaged the following year.

The split “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” according to the statement. They announced the split publicly to “reduce any further speculation.”

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” continued the statement, released by Aniston’s publicist Stephen Huvane. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

According to the statement, the two stars “look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

The couple have faced countless breakup rumors in the tabloid press, but were recently seen together in Mexico during the holidays, along with friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka, according to photos published by The Sun.

Aniston initially had high hopes for the new year, after struggling in 2017.

“This has been my year of injuries. I screwed up my back a bit. But I’m getting back into it now. There’s a treadmill workout I do that’s just interval for about 40 minutes and then I go into the gym and work out with my trainer,” Aniston told Red Online recently. “Then I do The Class, which is a whole other new thing that has become an obsession of mine. It’s a mind, body, soul sort of experience. And I do a combination of all kinds of yoga, mixed in with a little barre.”

This was Aniston’s second marriage. She was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. The Friends actress, who turned 49 on Sunday, does not have any children.

It was Theroux’s first marriage. He previously dated Heidi Bivens for 14 years before dating Aniston.