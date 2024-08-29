Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Reunion Rumors Surface

Is Jennifer Aniston spinning the block with Justin Theroux? According to a report from Star Magazine, she is. "She misses Justin and realizes they were good together. They made each other laugh and have fun. No one would be surprised if she wanted to reignite something there," a source told the Gossip magazine. "They speak often, and he's someone she knows she can lean on. They've been spotted grabbing dinner together with friends, and have celebrated holidays like Thanksgiving together," a source says."

As for what caused the split, insiders allege it was their busy careers and long distance. In an interview with Esquire, Theroux said: "Like it or not, we didn't have this dramatic split and we love each other." PEOPLE reports that Theroux gushed over his ex, despite the split. "[It is] the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity." He continued: "Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other. It's more like, it's amicable. It's boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be."

Still he admitted, "It was heartbreaking, only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day-to-day." But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we're both very proud of."

Aniston and Theroux wed in 2015. They announced their separation three years later in 2018.

But a reunion may not be possible considering Theroux's girlfriend, Nicole Brydon Bloom. "Justin's relationship with Nicole is still going," a source told Star. "That could complicate a Jen and Justin reunion. He may like the current relationship due to Bloom not being as big as star as Aniston. Theroux knows what being with a megastar brings in terms of attention. "Having been in a public relationship, it's much more fun not being in a public relationship," a source says. If the exes reunite, "it would cause a media frenzy, and that's not something he can stomach again. When he and Jen were together, he and Jen never had a moment's peace in public."