Justin Bieber Says He Feels Like He’s ‘Drowning’ in Cryptic Post

Justin Bieber is looking to “let hate go” as he admits to feeling like he’s been “drowning.” The “Peaches” singer, 31, took to his Instagram Story on Sunday, March 16 with a candid reflection on his emotional state.

“I was always told when I was a kid not to hate,” the former child star’s post began. “But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it.” Bieber continued that hiding his hate made him feel like he was “drowning” while he felt “unsafe to acknowledge it.”

“I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging its there,” he continued, concluding, “How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced.”

The following day, the “Baby” singer shared a shorter message on his Story simply reading, “If they aren’t talking s— U must not be goin brazy enough.”

The Grammy winner, who welcomed son Jack Blues with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber in August, shared a reflection on self-doubt last week, writing on his Story on March 13 that he feels “unequipped and unqualified most days.”

“I personally have always felt unworthy,” he wrote at the time. “Like I was a fraud. Like when people told me I deserve something. It made me feel sneaky like. Damn if they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am. They wouldn’t be saying this.”

In February, he told fans that he felt it was “time to grow up” and that he was working on “letting go and remembering the weight isnt on me to change.” He added, “The weight is on God. So I give all my insecurities and my fears to him this morning. Because I know he gladly takes it. Asking Jesus to genuinely help me with simply the next step today.”

(Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

That same month, Bieber’s rep shut down rumors that the “STAY” artist was using drugs after fans expressed concerns about his appearance. The representative told TMZ that the new father was in a great place and that the past year had been “very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”

They added that the persistent narrative about Bieber’s mental and physical health is “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”