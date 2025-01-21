Justin Bieber Sparks Hailey Bieber Breakup Rumors, Then Sets the Record Straight

Justin Bieber is shutting down rumors of marital problems with wife Hailey Bieber after his suspicious social media activity left fans thinking the two were heading for a split.

The “Baby” singer, 30, first sparked speculation on Tuesday, Jan. 21, when fans first noticed that he had unfollowed the 28-year-old Rhode beauty mogul, with whom he shares 5-month-old son Jack Blues.

As many fans worried online that the couple, who married in September 2018, was showing signs of a split, others pointed out that Justin had posted a glowing message for his wife on his Instagram Story over the weekend as the two spend time in Aspen. “The greatest woman I have and will ever know,” the Grammy winner wrote alongside a black and white photo of his model wife.

Later that same day, Justin himself shut down the rumors in a since-deleted post to his Story. “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” he claimed in the message. “S–t is getting suss out here.”

Justin and Hailey have been together on and off since 2014, tying the knot in 2018 and renewing their vows in 2024 before welcoming their baby boy in August. Over the past year, Hailey has taken to social media numerous times to shut down breakup rumors, including her December clapback on her Instagram Story. “Me to all of you on the internet,” the model captioned a video of a man saying people are “not well and it’s OK.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

In March, she took a more direct approach, writing on her Story, “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…” She continued, “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

That same month, Hailey shared a loved-up birthday post for her husband showing moments of their lives together. “30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast,” she gushed in the caption. “Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life.”