'Fresh Start' Set for Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Amid Baby News

Justin Bieber and his pregnant wife, model Hailey Bailey, are excited to put their reported difficult times behind them as they prepare to be first-time parents. Ahead of Mother's Day, Hailey announces the pair are expecting their first child together. After a year of speculation that they were headed to splitsville, sources close to the couple say the pregnancy is a chance for a fresh start.

They "couldn't be more excited," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. "They are elated and so grateful they are expanding their family," the insider adds, which they announced via Instagram on Thursday, May 9 in a beautiful series of photos and videos.

Noting that Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, "have gone through hard times recently, the insider adds, noting "this feels like the light at the end of the tunnel. It was everything they needed. Hailey is feeling really good. She has been laying low and trying not to overdo it with her work commitments. They decided to renew their vows to embrace a new chapter together. They wanted to renew and restore their faith in God together, and in their relationship. It was a new commitment and a fresh start for them as a family of three."

The couple wed in 2018 and are nearing their sixth wedding anniversary. Hailey is reported to be six months along. Since the announcement, she's proudly shared photos of her growing bump.

Both have been open about their shared desire to start a family. Justin told Ellen DeGeneres in 2020 that he's open to having as many children as his wife is willing to "push out." Hailey admitted publicly that she yearned to experience motherhood. But with their busy careers, they both wanted to wait until the time was right. It seems that time is now for the longtime couple.