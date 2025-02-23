Justin Bieber Sparks Concerns at Wife Hailey’s Skincare Event

Justin Bieber attended his wife Hailey Bieber’s Rhode’s skin care pop up over the weekend and fans are calling out behavior they say is concerning. In one viral video, the “Baby” singer is smiling wide and shifting his weight from side to side while chatting with Refinery29. In the video, he clutched at his pants with both hands before leaning over and scratching the side of his leg.

Another video showed Justin with a blank expression and staring straight into the camera while posing for photos with Hailey, who smiled and stuck out her tongue to lick his cheek. Fans also wondered why he wore black sunglasses to the event.

Following the videos going viral, fans took to social media to express their concern. “This is so hard to watch. Someone help him,” one person commented under a TikTok video. One person simply wrote, “Send help.”

He also recently sparked concern after being photographed going to five different spas across the country in just three weeks. Hailey has been largely missing from his excursions.

Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018. They welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

This isn’t the first concern of rumors over their marriage. Justin recently made headlines for unfollowing Hailey on Instagram and claiming that “someone” else did it. He followed that up by commenting on Keke Palmer’s photo. Hailey laughed the rumors off in a separate TikTok response.

A source told Page Six that the couple is “in love and doing great” as they focus on raising their son. “They ignore the headlines and rumors about their relationship as much as they can and instead focus on what’s the most important to them — their family, their careers, their friends and God,” the insider told the outlet after the Instagram drama. A separate source told the outlet recently otherwise, noting that Hailey is “really concerned” for the pop star and “isn’t sure how to manage things at this point.” The source noted, “Justin is going through a hard time and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do.”